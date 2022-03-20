2,672 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.

