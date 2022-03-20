29,082 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

