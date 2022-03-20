$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.99. 239,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

