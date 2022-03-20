$343.31 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce $343.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.70 million and the lowest is $288.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

