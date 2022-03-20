377 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.68. 1,896,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

