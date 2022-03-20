$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce $400.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NYSE CBOE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,155. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

