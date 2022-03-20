4,688 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $78.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

