$484.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce $484.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.85 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 3,430,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,440. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.