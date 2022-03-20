$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASHGet Rating) to announce sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.30 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $239.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

