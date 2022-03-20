$57.63 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will report $57.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $241.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 1,782,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 million, a PE ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $4,170,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

