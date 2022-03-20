$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report $6.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of IRNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,890. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,391 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IronNet by 13,407.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

