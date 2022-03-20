$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,800. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

