AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 210 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.90.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

