AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.