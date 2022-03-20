AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.86. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

