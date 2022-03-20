ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

