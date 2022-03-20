ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 24th

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

