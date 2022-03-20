adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. DZ Bank raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.75.

adidas stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

