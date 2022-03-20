Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

