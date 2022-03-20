ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ADTN stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.21 million, a P/E ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

