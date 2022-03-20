AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

