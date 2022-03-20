AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

