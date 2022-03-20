AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

