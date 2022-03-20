AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.