AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 426.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

