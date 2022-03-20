AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

