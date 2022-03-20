AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 936,191 Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,191 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

