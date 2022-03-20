Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Boosted by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 812.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,984 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 1.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

AJRD traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

