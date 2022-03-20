AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.12 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.45 ($0.51). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,087,759 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 29.36 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.16.
About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)
