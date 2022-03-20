AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.12 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.45 ($0.51). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,087,759 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 29.36 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.16.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.