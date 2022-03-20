Affinia Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Affinia Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

