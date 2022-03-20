Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN opened at C$42.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.54 million and a PE ratio of 84.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.