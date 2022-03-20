AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

AGFMF remained flat at $$5.44 during trading on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

