Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after buying an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.