Agostino Ricupati Sells 5,607 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.34 and its 200-day moving average is $409.49. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

