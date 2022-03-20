AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 1,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.
About AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)
