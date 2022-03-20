Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $247,073.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06939483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00786976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00473121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00418979 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

