Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($186.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.00 ($156.04).

AIR stock opened at €106.14 ($116.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.72. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

