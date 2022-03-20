Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akerna.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

