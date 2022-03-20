Alan J. Stock Purchases 5,000 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.09. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

