Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $22.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,540,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

