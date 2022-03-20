Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,185.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,225.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,032.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,282.81. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

