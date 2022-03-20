America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

