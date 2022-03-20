American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

