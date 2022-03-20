American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.
AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
