American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,215. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

