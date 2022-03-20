American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $36,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.90 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

