Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

