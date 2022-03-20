AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

