AMI Asset Management Corp Has $316,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $3,283,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 82,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,047,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

