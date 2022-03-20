Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.
About Beam Global (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
