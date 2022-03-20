Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

