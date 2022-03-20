Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
DOOO opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.